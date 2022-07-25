OL Gerger pledges to Fordham

Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita senior offensive guard recruit Collin Gerger (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process late last week and gave Fordham University his verbal commitment. Collin Gerger discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"At the beginning of my recruiting process I never imagines going out to the East Coast for school," Gerger said. "Once I was able to make a visit to Fordham I loved it and it's the best place for me so I committed."

Gerger pointed towards some key factors which led him to commit to Fordham.

"Fordham really offers everything I was looking for in a school. I just loved it at Fordham on my visit and they have a great campus and they are doing all kinds of renovations. Fordham also just has a great coaching staff and they always made me feel wanted and a part of the future. They believed in me early and was my first offer, so that loyalty to me really meant something. Fordham no question recruited me the hardest out of any other school. They put a lot of trust in me and I just feel great about my decision. I can just see myself playing and going to school at Fordham and that was what put them over the top. Fordham also offers great academics and I know I'll graduate with a strong degree."

So who else did Gerger consider before giving Fordham his verbal commitment?

"I looked pretty hard into both Western Illinois and also Lafayette. In the end Fordham just had more to offer and they just feel like the best overall fit for me. The comfort level I have with the Fordham coaches has always been strong and I just never had that connection with other coaches. I'll have a great set up at Fordham and go to school on a beautiful campus and play for a great program."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Gerger?

"Just being able to pick one school made things hard. I was able to make a lot of incredible relationships with the different college coaches and it was hard to pick just one school because of those relationships. In the end I had to go with my gut and I feel great about my decision."

So what are the Fordham Rams getting in Collin Gerger?

"I'm going to get to Fordham and get right to work. My goal is to get on the field as soon as possible and find a way to make an impact. I also want to become a leader for my team and my teammates."

Collin Gerger is verbally committed to Fordham.