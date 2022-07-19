OL Gerger recaps his summer visits
Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita senior offensive guard recruit Collin Gerger (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) is wrapped up with his team camp this summer, and is enjoying a break along with also making the most of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news