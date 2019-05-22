Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior offensive guard/center recruit Jalen Grant (6-foot-1, 272 pounds) took part in Sunday's Rivals Camp in East St. Louis and had an impressive overall performance. Grant shares his thoughts and impressions from the Rivals Camp and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I had an overall good experience at the Rivals Camp," Grant said. "I also added a new offer today (Tuesday) from Western Illinois and my recruiting has been going well this spring."

Grant, who was one of the top overall performers at Sunday's Rivals Camp recapped his camp thoughts and impressions.

"The Rivals Camp had some big name kids there and I was able to also learn a lot from the coaches. It was fun to go and compete against the kids from East St. Louis again. We knocked them out of the playoffs the last two years and I sorta already knew kids like Javontez (Spraggins) and a few other kids. I know that they don't like me too much going in but they are good guys and we ended up being cool with each other on Sunday."

Grant also filled us in on adding his latest offer from the WIU Leathernecks.

"My Dad went to Western Illinois so he's been telling me a lot about the school since they offered me. Today was actually the first time I've been in touch with the coaches from WIU so I'm excited about the offer. I'm sure I'll get a chance to go out and visit WIU sometime this summer."

Grant also filled us in on his upcoming summer camp plans.

"I'm considering heading down to Baylor on Sunday for a one day camp. The Baylor coaches have been in contact with me and they want to see me at a camp this summer. I'm also set to go to the Lindenwood mega camp on June 1st along with North Central College on June 5th, and then Northwestern on June 8th."

Gran has also remained in contact with several college coaches and hasn't ruled out adding more one day camps this summer.

"A lot of the colleges are still in contact with me like NIU, Toledo, Iowa, Villanova plus Eastern Kentucky and LSU. I'm still looking at which separate one day camps I'll go to but I'm pretty sure I'll add a few separate one day camps."

Jalen Grant has scholarship offer from Southern Illinois University, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois and Fordham.