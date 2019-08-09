Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel senior offensive guard/center recruit Jalen Grant (6-foot-1, 272 pounds) has been waiting for the official start of practices which start this coming Monday. Grant takes a few minutes to update his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I'm excited for my senior year and my senior season to start," Grant said. "It's starting to hit me a little but that this will be my last year of high school. I'm just taking everything one day at a time and just trying to soak it all in for now."

Grant also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I set up my first official visit to Wyoming. I'm going to be visiting them on August 31st so I'll play my first game the night before, fly out to Wyoming that Saturday morning and come back home on Sunday night. Wyoming will be playing Missouri that weekend so I'm really looking forward to that visit"

So what will Grant be looking for when he makes his first official visit?

"I'm looking for a school that reminds me of my own school (Mount Carmel) in some ways. I'm looking to have a great connection with the coaches and the players on the team, and just looking for that brotherhood where I feel I fit in. I'm just looking to make that connection with the school and somewhere I feel at home. Distance from home really has never been much of a factor for me. Wyoming is supposed to be beautiful and a change of scenery is exactly why I'm interested in Wyoming. I love the outdoors and it's exciting to just see somewhere different compared to Chicago."

Grant is also expecting to hear from several college coaches once his early senior video comes out this fall.

"A lot of coaches have said that they all want to see some of my early senior video. I;m also going to play some defensive line this season along with playing on the offensive line. Schools like Washington State and Coach (Jeff) Phelps have been recruiting me as more of a defensive tackle and he wants to see me playing on defense on video.Hopefully I can show the college coaches even more on defense along with my play on offense this season."

Gran has no additional official visits plans for now.

"I'm really focused in on my team and my season and once I finish the visit to Wyoming I'm going to limit my trips."

Jalen Grant has multiple scholarship offers.