Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior offensive guard prospect Devin Hale (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) has been dealing with life under the current Coronavirus pandemic. Hale checks in and recaps his new way of life along with recapping his latest football recruiting news here.

"It's been going ok and it's been pretty boring lately," Hale said. "I've been just trying to stay busy by working out and also focusing on school and my assignments."

Hale walked us through his new daily routine.

"We have online classes and the teachers send us different assignments and work. We also have deadlines for getting work in and we have daily homework and then we have quizzes on Friday. I've been also just working out on my own and my trainer also gave me a workout plan I can do on my own."

Hale also has been keeping tabs on his latest football recruiting news.

"I was able to make a few visits before this all started including going to visit Western Michigan a few days before they closed schools. .I was also able to make visits to SIU and Indiana State. Both Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois have also shown interest and I've been trying to reach out and stay in touch with the coaches at those schools. Central Michigan was in school back in January and they planned to invite me out for a visit and Bowling Green was the same and both schools have since cancelled all visits."

When he does have some free time, Hale has been hitting Netflix pretty hard.

"I've been binging some shows on Netflix. I just finished All American which was pretty good and I'm looking at rewatching Stranger Things again."

