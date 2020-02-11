Centralia (Ill.) junior offensive tackle recruit Keshaun Jones (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) was able to add his first FBS level offer from Arkansas State. Jones also has seen his recruiting stock rise this winter and Jones recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to add my first FBS offer from Arkansas State," Jones said. "I honestly don't know much about Arkansas State but I'm going to research more about them soon. The coaches from Arkansas State have been staying in touch and I was asked to call them and that's when they offered me."

Jones also recapped his latest recruiting news and growing list of suitors so far this winter.

"I've been in contact with a lot of schools over the last few months. I've talked with the coaches from Cincinnati, Missouri, Kentucky, Purdue, Illinois and Arkansas State. I was also been able to make college game visits last fall to Michigan State, Missouri, Miami of Ohio and also Iowa State. I've also been invited to Junior Day events by Purdue, Maryland, Missouri and Ole Miss."

So what part of his game is Jones working on to improve this winter?

"I'm really focused on just getting quicker feet and having a better overall base. I'm also always lifting and trying to really just get better at everything this winter."

Jones, who plays on both sides of the line for the Centralia Orphans is also open when it comes to an eventual college position.

"I feel pretty comfortable playing on either side of the football and I'll play anywhere the coaches want me to play for them. So far most of the colleges are recruiting me as an offensive linemen."

Does Jones have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Ohio State. I just have always liked Ohio State ever since I was a little kid and they are always just a great team every season."

