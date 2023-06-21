Lemont (Ill.) senior offensive guard recruit Jacob Katauskas (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) recently decided to wrap up his college recruiting process and gave Coastal Carolin his verbal commitment. Katauskas discusses his college recruiting process and decision in this recruiting update.

"I made an official visit to Coastal Carolina last weekend a great trip and experience," Katauskas said. "I just liked everything that Coastal Carolina has to offer both off the field along with within the football program and the school, so I committed."

Katauskas pointed towards some key factors which led to his verbal commitment to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

"I just love the coaches and the entire staff at Coastal Carolina. The school is located in a great part of the country and it's just a beautiful campus and surrounding area. Coastal Carolina started recruiting me back in March and they recruited me harder than any other school. I made an official visit last week and the visit really just really helped me get answers about the football program and the school. I was able to spend time around with the coaches and the players on my visit and it all was just really impressive. Everything like the facilities, the dorms and really everything was newer and just really nice. It's a program on the rise and they are getting ready to make some major moves and I'm excited to be a part of the team."

So which other schools did Katauskas consider before making his college decision to Coastal Carolina?

"I was looking pretty hard at Cincinnati and they liked me but they also wanted me to wait on them before extending me a scholarship offer. I already had a great offer and option ion Coastal and I just was ready to lock in a decision. I didn't want to wait too long and miss out on a great opportunity I already had with Coastal, and it was now time to make a decision."

Now that his college decision is made, what advice would Katauskas give other recruits?

"I would tell other kids that everyone's recruiting process is different and don't get too caught up in other people's path and instead focus on your own path. Keep working hard and focus on your own process and that hard work will pay off."

Jacob Katauskas is now the tenth known name in the Chanticleers Class of 2024. Katauskas is also the second name from the State of Illinois to join the Coastal Carolina recruiting class, joining Yorkville OG Logan Brasfield.

Jacob Katauskas is verbally committed to Coastal Carolina.