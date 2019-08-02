Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy senior offensive center recruit Christo Kelly (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process on Thursday and gave Holy Cross his verbal commitment. Kelly discusses his college decision here. .

"I camped at Holy Cross back in June and they just offer everything I was looking for in a school," Kelly said. "Between the campus, the atmosphere, the coaches and just everyone around the football program at Holy Cross I just couldn't pass up the opportunity so I committed today (Thursday)."

Kelly also pointed towards several other factors in deciding to commit to the Crusaders.

"I just feel like Holy Cross is just the perfect fit for me in so many ways. Holy Cross offers a great education, the coaches at Holy Cross are all high energy guys and so am I so I get along with them very well. My older brother Hugh (Kelly) was a walk on last year at Holy Cross and he's also at the school which is great for my family. I was recruited by Holy Cross as an offensive linemen and I'm sure I'll also get an opportunity to also long snap maybe down the line. The football program is on the rise and I just feel at home at Holy Cross."

Kelly also looked at his option before giving the Crusaders his verbal commitment.

"I was offered late by Bucknell and I also was looking harder into Yale, Princeton and also Columbia. A few schools wanted me to wait until they had a chance to see some of my early senior year video. I just didn't feel the need to keep dragging it all out when I knew that I wanted to play and go to school at Holy Cross."

Kelly is also thrilled to have his recruiting process complete this summer.

"I'm very glad it's over and now I can just focus on my senior year without having to worry about my recruiting."

