OL Kerstin is a name to watch

Naperville (Ill.) North junior offensive linemen prospect Jackson Kerstin (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) had an impressive fall season for the Huskies and head coach Sean Drendel. Kerstin is no question a name to watch this spring and summer, and get to know this latest name to watch in this update.

"My focus this winter and off season has been adding more good weight and size," Kerstin said. "I've been able to make some good strides and I'm around 260 pounds now up from 230 pounds a year ago."

Kerstin has also started to draw recruiting attention this winter.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Navy, Kansas State, North Dakota State plus Yale and some other Ivy League schools. Both North Dakota State and Navy have invited me out to make a spring visit. The feedback from the college coaches is that they like my video from the season. They all want to see me keep working and improve my pass sets and to stay super athletic. The schools are also encouraged at the gains I've made in the weight room."

Kerstin was asked to grade his on the field performance from last fall.

"I would give myself a letter grade of a B or a B+ from the football season. I felt good about my overall blocking and how I was able to finish blocks. I was able to play up to speed right away early in the season, and playing in the spring really helped me gain more experience and confidence in my game. It didn't take any time for me to get up to speed last season."

What part of his game is Kerstin working to improve upon this winter?

"I'm always working on improving my pass sets and I need to stay more disciplined in my technique and I also need to play more downhill this season."

Does Kerstin have a dream school?

"My Dad went to NIU and we always went to NIU games, so they always have been a favorite school for me."

