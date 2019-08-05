So blessed to be able to play football at the next level and announce that I have committed to Southern Illinois on a full athletic scholarship! Big thanks to all my family, friends and people who helped me along the way I wouldn’t be here without you guys! pic.twitter.com/wsPKKzmwyp

Rochester (Ill.) senior offensive guard recruit Chris Koerwitz (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process this past weekend and gave in-state Southern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Koerwitz checks in and discusses his college choice here.

"SIU just has a lot to offer," Koerwitz said. "SIU has a beautiful campus, great facilities and they committed to me as much as I've committed to them. I'm very excited about my commitment to SIU and so is my family.”

Koerwitz, who looked hard at several of his options this summer felt that he found the best fit for himself at Southern Illinois University.

"I had an offer from Southeast Missouri State along with several others schools. I went to several schools for camps this summer along with just getting out to see schools in person and also getting to meet with the coaches. I went to Western Illinois, Northern Illinois, Illinois, Illinois State. I just liked SIU right away and I just felt like I was at home at SIU. The coaches at SIU also made me feel welcomed."

Koerwitz, who is planning to major in Biology at SIU is also excited to put his recruiting process behind him.

"I'm just very glad to be committed to SIU. I can just focus on my senior year and helping my team win a state title and not worry about recruiting."

Koerwitz is also ready for his upcoming senior season.

"We are on a break this week and e report back for practice next Monday. Our team has looked pretty good this summer. We still have a few small things to clean up and fix but I'm really excited for the season."

Chris Koerwitz is verbally committed to SIU.

