Downers Grove (Ill.) South senior offensive tackle recruit Joshua Manecke (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) made an official visit this past weekend to West Point and on Tuesday night gave Army his verbal commitment. Manecke discusses his decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I just made an official visit to Army over the weekend and it was just an amazing experience," Manecke said. "It's always been a childhood dream of mine to attend West Point and play for Army along with serving my country. Now my dream is coming true and it's just feels amazing."

Manecke pointed towards several key factors which led to his commitment to Army.

"Army just has so much to offer, from the brotherhood and bond between the team along with the team culture. I was able to meet and get to know some awesome dude on my official visit and the team chemistry in the weight room was amazing to see. West Point just has a beautiful campus and surrounding area. Army also just has a great coaching staff and I was impressed at just how well the coaches interact with the players and how well they get along. I had a lot of questions about West Point and so did my family, and we were able to get answers for all of our questions answered on my official visit. Army offers great academics along with a ton of career opportunities after graduation and they really set you up for post-football success. Coming out of West Point and into the working world is a huge advantage. West Point has huge alumni support and they look to hire others from West Point in the business world."

So which other schools did Manecke consider before committing to Army?

"I had offers and options from a lot of different schools at different levels. .Besides Army, I also looked into Harvard and Yale plus I also had offers from several different MAC schools. In the end everything that Army has to offer both on the field and off the field was just too hard for me to pass up. I really wasn't planning to make my decision going into my official visit, but after the visit I knew I was ready and the official visit definitely played a big role in moving up my decision."

So what are the Army Black Knights getting in Joshua Manecke?

"Army is getting a super hard worker who's dream was to attend West Point and play for the Black Knights. I'm a long and pretty athletic player who will add more size and strength over the next few years."

Joshua Manecke is verbally committed to Army.

