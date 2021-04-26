EdgyTim - OL McGuire commits to Northwestern

Chicago (Ill.) Marist (2-1) junior three star ranked offensive tackle recruit Deuce McGuire (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) had given the Northwestern Wildcats his verbal commitment this evening. McGuire, who made a recent spring practice visit to Northwestern discusses his decision in this breaking recruiting news update.

"Northwestern just checked every box for me," McGuire said. "From the great academics and education to the football program, Northwestern just offers everything I was looking for in a school. It's just the right fit for me on so many different levels. I was considering making my decision a few weeks ago but today I decided it was time after talking it over with my family."

McGuire, who just wrapped up his junior IHSA football season on Friday night pointed towards the growing relationship he's forged with the Northwestern staff as a key component in his decision.

"The overall relationship I have with Coach (Kurt) Anderson along with the rest of the coaches at Northwestern was another big factor in my decision. Northwestern has been recruiting me for a long time now and they are one of the first schools to really recruit me. I was also able to talk with a few of the current players at Northwestern and I was able to get a better feel for the team. I just feel that I'll be a good fit on and off the field at Northwestern. I had a feeling that Northwestern could be one of my top schools from very early on in the process."

Did location play any role in his college choice?

"Location is a plus for sure but it wasn't a huge factor. It will be great for my family and friends to be able to see me play my home games at Northwestern. I spoke quite a bit about the process with my parents along with some of my coaches. Everyone who's been supporting me gave me some thoughts and opinions, but they also let me make the decision for myself. I took a few weeks to really think things over and I knew right away it was Northwestern. I have a great support system between my family, friends, teammates and my coaches and everyone is .just really excited for me."

McGuire was recruited by the Wildcats as an offensive linemen and feel McGuire could fit in anywhere on the line.

"Northwestern recruited me as an offensive linemen and they feel I can play anywhere on the line for them. I like being as versatile as I can and I'm open to playing any position on the line that they feel I can best help the team."

So who else did McGuire consider before deciding on the Northwestern Wildcats?

"I looked hard at schools like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State and a few others. Those are some great schools but in the end Northwestern is just the best place for me."

McGuire is now the third known in-state verbal commitment for the Northwestern Wildcats Class of 2022. McGuire joins Naperville Central three star WR Reggie Fleurima along with Maine South three star ranked TE Chris Petrucci.

Deuce McGuire is verbally committed to Northwestern.