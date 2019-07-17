O'Fallon (Ill.) Community senior offensive guard recruit Ryan Ritchie (6-foot-4, 242 pounds) has been very busy this summer, a summer which has been filled with college camps along with Ritchie getting ready for his upcoming senior season. Ritchie checks in and recaps his latest camp travels and recruiting news here.

"It's been a very busy summer but I've been able to learn a lot and really improve my games at the different college camps," Ritchie said. "Our team camp has also been going well and we are a hungry team this summer. We have a chance to do some big things this season and we are going be in the state playoffs this year."

Ritchie recapped his summer camp travels.

"I camped this summer at SIU, NIU, North Central College, Lindenwood, Northwestern, SEMO, McKendree, Concordia Chicago plus Butler, Indianapolis and my last camp will be July 26th at EIU. I played Lacrosse this past spring so early on at the college camps I was not good but I've gotten better at each camp this summer. My best camps so far have been at SEMO and also University of Indianapolis. I just felt that those two camps were my best overall performances."

Ritchie has also remained in contact with several college coaches this summer.

"I've had contact from a lot of the schools I camped with this summer along with the coaches from Illinois State and Southeast Missouri State. NIU also had me on it's radar early. I also have added a lot of offers and attention from D2 schools. I have offers from Minnesota State, McKendree and also St. Anselm. University of Indianapolis is also really interested in me and I'm hoping they offer me soon."

So what's next for Ritchie when it comes to his recruiting process?

"I'm planning to wait a bit and play my senior year and see how things go for me. I just feel that I'm so much better now compared to my junior year. I just want to go out and show all of these coaches how much better I am. I'm just very excited and ready to go."

Ryan Ritchie has scholarship offers from Minnesota State, McKendree and St. Anselm.

