Oswego (Ill.) East senior offensive guard recruit Tim Savchuk (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) late last week decided to give Army his verbal commitment then made his decision known to the public via Savchuk's Twitter account. Savchuk gives us a few minutes and breaks down his verbal commitment to the Army Black Knights in this recruiting update.

"I decided that I was ready to make my college decision after going to a handful of different college camps this summer," Savchuk said. "Army has so much to offer including all of the benefits that comes with attending West Point and serving in the US Army it's just too hard for me to pass up, so I committed."

Savchuk pointed towards several key factors which led to his verbal commitment on Monday.

"I went and made an unofficial visit to West Point a few weeks ago. and the visit was just amazing and I'm going back on July 28th for another unofficial visit. Playing for Army then serving will allow me to have a great job available after graduation. The different career opportunities that are available is amazing, along with getting paid to go to school, having really everything covered by Army including housing, health care, insurance and so much more. West Point also offers a great education and I will also get to play football for a program that has so much history and tradition. It was just everything about Army that stood out to me."

So which other schools did Savchuk consider before giving Army his verbal commitment?

"I looked pretty hard into Ball State and I had a lot of coaches from bigger D1 schools who all wanted to see me in a camp this summer. I camped this summer at U Indy mega camp, the North Central College mega camp and also Indiana for a one day camp. A lot of the coaches from those bigger schools all wanted me to wait on them since they had offers out already. After those camps I was pretty much done going to camps and waiting on schools. I did not want to miss out on such a great opportunity from Army so last Thursday I called up the coaches at Army and committed. I waited a few days before I posted my decision on social media because I wanted to tell the coaches who recruited me my decision first before seeing it one social media."

What was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Savchuk?

"I think just having to call up the coaches and tell them I was going to a different schools was hard to do. Also just trying to figure out what other schools really have to offer and just getting information at times was difficult."

So what are the Army Black Knights getting in Tim Savchuk?

"I'm an aggressive player and a hard worker who will get the job done on the field and in the class room."

Savchuk is also thrilled to put his recruiting process behind him.

"I can just go out now and focus strictly on my team and on my senior season without having to worry about recruiting. It feels really good."

