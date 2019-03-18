Maroa (Ill.) Forsyth junior offensive center prospect Hunter Schrock (6-foot-2, 290 pounds) has literally gone the extra mile(s) this off season in trying to improve his overall game. Schrock discusses his off season travels and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I've been coming up to Chicago each week and working with Coach (Arthur) Ray," Schrock said. "We really don't offer anything like what Coach Ray does for linemen in our area. Coach Ray does things for us linemen that no one else does and he's helping me get better from my overall technique and form to just giving me more confidence."

Schrock, who had to deal with injury last season while playing for the Class 2A state runner up Trojans last season has also made a new group of friends in Chicago.

"Guys like Khalyl (Warren), Kevo (Wesley) and Denzel (Bryant) are some of the greatest guys I know. They have become good friends and we really support each other. When we get together we just have fun and a great time."

Schrock recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with some college coaches this winter. I'm planning to visit St. Cloud State on march 23rd and SIU on April 6th. I visited Augustana last Friday for a visit. I camped at North Dakota State last summer and I've also been in contact with the coaches at EIU, Indiana State, NIU and also Illinois a little bit."

So what has Schrock been working on to improve his overall game this winter?

"I'm just working on improving my speed and getting faster and also stronger. I'm also working on my footwork and just becoming more flexible."

So does Schrock have a dream school?

"My dream school would be North Dakota State. I just loved it there when I camped there last summer. I took a tour of the school, and loved it. I'm considering majoring in Zoology and they offer a great program. ND State also has a great football program that contends for national championships every year."

Schrock is also gearing up for his Lacrosse season this spring.

"This is my third year playing Lacrosse and I just love the hitting aspect of the game."