East St Lous (IL) junior offensive guard prospect Javontez Spraggins (6-foot-3 300 pounds) was one of the more impressive linemen at the recently held EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase powered by @EFTFootball. Spraggins checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"My recruiting has been going good," Spraggins said. "I've been in touch with some schools and my coaches have been telling em that they've been talking to a lot of college coaches about me."

Spraggins filled us in on which schools have reached out to him so far this winter.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Missouri, Illinois, Wyoming, Western Michigan and a handful of other schools. A lot of the college coaches have invited me to come to a junior day visit. It's been hard for me to get out to visit anyone so far. I'm hoping to make it out to a few schools maybe later this winter or in the spring but I don;'t have anything planned yet."

Spraggins has yet to add any scholarship offers but feels confident that offers will be on the way soon.

"I think once I get out and visit some schools in person and all of the coaches get to see me in person and see my size in person things will roll from there. A lot of the coaches have said that they just want to see me in person before they offer."

Spraggins also filled us in on what he's been working on this winter to improve his overall game.

"I feel good about my strength and aggression but I'm trying to transition to playing center. I want to be more flexibly along with being able to read and call out the defenses better. Some colleges like me as a center and some like me at guard and I want to be ready to play at either spot."

Spraggins is also excited to get back on the field in 2019 with his Flyers teammates.

"I think as a whole we've learned to be more of a family and be more of a brother on and off the field. Communication is the key and we are getting better at communicating with each other this winter."