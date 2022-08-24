OL Terek is locked in for the season

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West senior three star ranked offensive tackle recruit Chris Terek (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) is gearing up for his senior season which kicks on this Saturday in Chicago taking on Top 30 ranked Chicago Marist. Terek breaks down his upcoming season and more in this latest recruiting update.

"These days I'm just gearing up for the season and I'm really excited to get going," Terek said. "We bring so much back on offense for this season, and we've been just working really well and the offense is just really fluid right now."

So has it finally sunk in that Terek is finally a senior?.

"It just really flew by the last three seasons that's for sure. It's just pretty crazy to think about it, and just how fast it has all happened. In some ways it feels like I was just a freshman and now I'm one of those senior leaders. I'm going to just try to enjoy every minute of this season and go as hard as I can on every down."

Terek is also thrilled to have wrapped up his recruiting process earlier this summer by committing to Wisconsin.

"It's been so nice to be committed and to just not have any worries. I talk with the Wisconsin coaches quite a bit and I'm definitely planning to get up to Madison for some games this season. We play our home game on Saturday's so as long as my games don't interfere with my schedule, I'll be at as many Wisconsin home games as I can."

Does Terek have any personal goals set for this coming season?

"I'm planning on playing on both sides of the football this season and I'm planning on getting a lot of reps. My personal goals is to just not lose a rep on offense and on defense I just want to dominate and make plays each week."

So what will we see from Terek's game this fall that we didn't see last season?

"My overall mobility is much, much better and I just feel really good. I'm much lighter and quicker but I was also able to keep up my strength as well. I worked with Acceleration in Naperville on my speed and agility work and they got me right."

Chris Terek is verbally committed to Wisconsin.