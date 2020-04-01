Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita junior offensive guard recruit Bodie Turner (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was able to add his first offer earlier this week from Illinois State University. Turner recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this latest update.

"The offer from Illinois State was a big surprise," Turner said. "It was pretty quiet with Illinois State up until they sent me a DM and wanted me to call them back. I called them back and that's when they offered me a scholarship."

Turner filled us in on his initial impressions of adding his first offer from the ISU Redbirds.

"I honestly don't know too much about Illinois State. I have a lot of family and friends of our family who went to Illinois State. I'm sure I'll do more research on them soon and I'm also going to make a visit to Illinois State once we are allowed to make visits again."

Turner, who added his second offer on Tuesday from Minnesota-Duluth (D2) has also drawn additional college recruiting interest this early spring.

"Besides Illinois State I've been in contact quite a bit with Eastern Illinois. They seems to be one of the schools who are the most interested in me and I had a visit planned in April to EIU but that was cancelled. I've also been in touch with NIU, Syracuse along with Minnesota Duluth and a few other smaller level schools."

Turner also filled us in on how life has changed for him under the current Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been boring. I've been focused on just taking ownership of everything I need to get done. I've been working on getting my homework and assignments done which we get assigned online. Workout wise I have weights and dumbbells in my basement and working out the best that I can under the situation. I've also been working on just improving my overall pass pro technique and just getting better and I've been working with Coach (Jordan) Diamond at EFT."

Look for Turner and his Mustang teammates to be ready for a big 2020 season.

"We came close last year (Class 5A state title loss to Rochester) and we came off a bad season the year before last year's run. Everyone has been very focused and working hard and we want to get back to state and win it this coming season. We bring back a lot of kids from last year's team and I can't wait to get back to school and get back to work."

Bodie Turner has scholarship offers from Illinois State and Minnesota Duluth.



