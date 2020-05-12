Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita junior offensive guard recruit Bodie Turner (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) has continued to add more scholarship offers this spring despite being under a Stay at Home order and an extended NCAA dead period. Turner checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I have 8 offers so far," Turner said. "My latest offer is from Grand Valley State (D2) and they offered me today (Monday). I have offers now from Grand Valley along with Illinois State, Minnesota State, Minnesota Duluth, Eastern Illinois, Bemidji State, Northern Michigan and Augustana."

Turner filled us in on his initial impressions of adding his latest offer from Grand Valley State.

"It's a really good offer. Grand Valley State has been a national power in D2 football for a ling time. I actually have a neighbor who goes to GVSU so I have someone I can talk to about the school. Once we are allowed to get back out and visit college campuses I'm sure I'll make time to go visit GVSU soon."

Turner has also been in touch with a growing list of new schools this spring.

"I've also been talking to more colleges lately. I've been in touch with the coaches from Northern Iowa, Drake, Montana State plus North Dakota and also Murray State. Those coaches have reached out and wanted to just get to know me better. They want me to stay in touch with them this spring."

Has Turner been looking harder at his college offers and options this spring?

"Once I get an offer from a school I'll go online and look into them more. I'll also talk it over with my family. I really want to get out and visit some of these schools in person. It's really hard to get an idea online about schools. I need to sere places in person and also get to know the coaches better in person as well. So I'm sort of on hold with everything until I can make some visits."

Turner for now is focused on wrapping up the school year.

"Over the last week or so we've been just focused on preparing for finals. Our coaches have basically told us to stay on top of our grades and get ready for finals this week."

Bodie Turner has multiple scholarship offers.



