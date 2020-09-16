EdgyTim - OL Tweedy is making visits

Oswego (Ill.) senior offensive tackle recruit Aidan Tweedy (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) has been drawing recruiting interest and attention this summer and fall. Tweety has also been on the road checking out some schools in person and recaps his latest travels and much more here.

"I've been able to get out and make some college visits recently," Tweedy said. "It was good to just get out and see some schools in person and get to learn more about them."

Tweedy, who is also back in team camp this month for the IHSA allowed 20 contact day period broke down his recent travels.

"I was able to make visits to Pitt State, Saginaw Valley and also Indianapolis. Pitt State was a really cool place and I learned a lot about the school's culture and history. They have a great coaching staff and head coach Brian Wright was at Toledo so the staff has a lot of experience. I also really liked my visits to Saginaw and also Indianapolis. Both schools have really nice campuses and I also like the coaches at those schools as well. I'm planning to major in Pre-Med and each program has a lot to offer academically as well as from the football side."

So how has the feedback from the college coaches been in regards to Tweedy not having any senior season video yet to evaluate?

"The college coaches don't seem to be too worried. They seem pretty confident in my abilities along with what they saw from my junior year video. They understand it's totally out of my control and they just want me to keep lifting and getting stronger and stay ready for the spring."

Is Tweedy getting any closer to making a college decision?

"A few schools are definitely looking for me to make a decision soon. I'm still in the process of just looking at everything and talking things over with my family. It's been a bit harder to make than I thought it would be to make a decision, but I'm getting closer and the visits have definitely helped me."

For now Tweedy will stay the course and get back to work with his team this fall.

"I wake up every morning I just can't help but think about the season and not playing right now. Friday's just basically suck now. I just keep going back to work and try to focus on things I can control and know that everything will someday get better."

Aidan Tweedy has multiple scholarship offers.