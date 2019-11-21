I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to Bucknell University to continue my academic and athletic career! @DaveCecchini @CoachJasonMiran @realcoachvince @Coach_Manalac @Coach_Treadwell @Coach_Ford63 @CoachKLars @CoachBracken @Isaac_Collins @CoachLyberger pic.twitter.com/uSxDPobbWr

Elmhurst (Ill.) York senior offensive tackle recruit Jack Wall (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process and gave Bucknell his verbal commitment. Wall, who also made an official visit this past weekend to Bucknell discusses his college choice here.

"Bucknell is honestly the perfect fit for me," Wall said. "They have a great football program, offer a great education and the coaches are really starting to turn the football program around."

So why did Wall pledge to the Bucknell Bison?

"I've visited Bucknell several times now and every time I'm on campus visiting it's just a great vibe and family feel. I definitely felt welcome by the team on my official visit and they made me feel like I was already a part of the team. The coaches are great guys and the players are also just great and I got along great with everyone on my visit. I felt at home at Bucknell."

Wall narrowed down his final college choice to two schools.

"I look really hard at both Bucknell and also Drake. Drake was recruiting me very early on in the process and they have a lot to offer. I just felt that Bucknell is the best place for me and a great fit."

Wall is also thrilled to have his recruiting process now behind him.

"I'm very glad it's done. It was fun but it was also stressful at times. The hardest part of the process was just waiting and being patient. It got really slow with my recruiting for awhile and just waiting was really hard. Once the season ended more and more schools started to reach out and it all worked out great for me."

Jack Wall is verbally committed to Bucknell.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today