Elmhurst (Ill.) York senior offensive tackle recruit Jack Wall (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) made a return visit to the University of Illinois on Saturday for the Fighting Illini's home game against Eastern Michigan. Wall checks in and discusses his latest visit to Illinois and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I was able to go out to Illinois on Saturday for the game against Eastern Michigan," Wall said. "I've been staying in touch with the coaches at Illinois and this was my second visit to the school."

Wall discussed his latest impressions from the University of Illinois.

"Illinois is just beautiful. They opened it's new facility and everything looks really nice. Illinois has remained in contact with me and they still seem interested. I was able to talk to the Illinois offensive line coach (Bob McClain) on Saturday. I just enjoyed getting to see the new facility along with getting to see a game at Illinois and it was a good visit."

Wall also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"Besides Illinois I've also been in touch with the coaches from Valparaiso, Quincy, Northwoods, Drake along with New Mexico, Rice and also Northwestern. I camped at Northwestern this summer. I'm also hoping to get out to visit a few more schools this fall but for now I don;'t have anything set up just yet."

Wall has also been focused on his senior season.

"We are off to a 2-1 start on the season. We are looking good so far and everyone is playing hard. So far we've come from behind to win and we just keep playing hard and fighting back in every game. We have a good group of kids this season and everyone is playing hard and playing for each other this season."

Wall also feels he's playing much better so far this season compared to a year ago.

"I definitely feel that I've made a lot of improvement compared to last season. I have much better feet this season and that was an area I really focused on this past off season. I'm also just playing with a lot more aggressiveness and it's really showing this season. We play Lyons Township this week for homecoming."

