OL Wallace checked out NIU
Metamora (Ill.) junior offensive tackle prospect Ben Wallace (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) saw his junior season end a few weeks ago in the opening round of the IHSA Class 5A state playoffs. Wallace has b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news