Palatine (Ill) Fremd junior offensive guard prospect Jack Walsh (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) was able to take part in last weekend's Northern Illinois University Junior Day event. Walsh checks in and recaps his visit to DeKalb along with his latest recruiting news here.

"I was at NIU on Sunday for a Junior Day," Walsh said. "Overall it was awesome and I had a great experience at NIU."

Walsh recapped his latest visit to NIU.

"I've been to NIU a few different times now. I camped at NIU last summer along with a few different visits. The NIU coaches are great guys and they seem very interested in me. They said they would like me to come back in the spring for a practice. I've also been to Ball State already for a visit along with Illinois State, and those visits also went well."

Walsh is also drawing more recruiting attention this winter.

"Besides NIU, Ball State and Illinois State I've also been in contact with the coaches from Northwestern, Boston College, Western Michigan, Wyoming along with several other schools. Western Michigan was in school earlier this week and Wyoming is also suppose to be here this week as well."

So what is Walsh working on to improve his overall game this winter?

"I'm definitely working on improving my feet and my stance and that's been a huge emphasis for me this winter. I also want to improve my punch and drive this off season."

Walsh is also looking forward to his upcoming senior season in 2020.

"We had a terrific season in 2019 and we won our first ever outright conference title. We also have a good amount of starters back for next season and everyone is working hard. The seniors last year taught us to have fun and enjoy the experience. They made practices fun and they also taught us how to work hard at the same time."

