EdgyTim - OL Walsh commits to Wyoming

Palatine (Ill) Fremd senior offensive guard recruit Jack Walsh (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) has decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave the University od Wyoming his verbal commitment. Walsh, who is a legacy recruit for the Cowboys discusses his decision and more in this breaking recruiting story.

"The visit I made a few weeks ago out to Wyoming really sold me," Walsh said. "Wyoming has really invested in the football program and Wyoming football is truly the biggest game in town."

Walsh pointed towards several key factors in his decision to commit to Wyoming.

"Wyoming has so much to offer both on the field and in the classroom. Wyoming has an outstanding Kinesiology department that is top notch and I've heard nothing but great things about the program. Wyoming also has great facilities and they have really invested into the football program. My visit to Wyoming was an eye opener in a lot of ways. They have really changed and improved so many things since I visited them a while ago. My Dad went to Wyoming and he's been very successful in life and I know that a degree from Wyoming will also help me in the future."

Did Jack's Dad (John Walsh) play a big factor in his college decision?

"Not really. My Dad made it clear very early on that this is my decision and I made this decision in my own. I mean he was a big help because he went to school and played at Wyoming so he was able to talk about the school and the location. Yet in the end I feel I made the best decision for myself."

So how big of a factor was the COVID pandemic in his recruiting process?

"It was a big factor. I had planned a few college visits in the spring and those ended up getting cancelled. I really wasn't able to make any other visits and it became hard to see coaches in person or get to know them or the different schools better. I was planning to wait until after the fall football season to make a college decision and I was hoping to see what other college coaches thought about my improvements. My time frame definitely was pushed up."

Yet in the end Walsh is now a Cowboys recruit and is excited to move onto the next chapter of his life.

"The overall environment at Wyoming is a completely different feel than back home. It's just a gorgeous area and I've always loved the outdoors. I'm looking forward to living in a new part of the country and playing for a great team and university."

Jack Walsh is verbally committed to the University of Wyoming.

