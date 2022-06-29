OL Welch locks in with NIU

Johnsburg (Ill.) senior three star ranked offensive tackle recruit Jacob Welch (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) deci9ded on Wednesday to end his recruiting process and stayed home and committed to Northern Illinois University and head coach Thomas Hammock. Welch discusses why he decided on the NIU Huskies in this latest recruiting update.

"NIU has been the school to beat for me for a long time now," Welch said. "I've been able to build up a great relationship with everyone at NIU and in the end NIU just feels like home to me so I committed."

Welch pointed towards some of the key factors which led him to pledge to nearby NIU.

"No question the great relationship I've been able to build with the coaching staff at NIU was a big factor. I have made 5-6 different visits so far to NIU and it's always been about family with the coaches. They ask me all the time how my family is doing and wanting to get to know me and my family better. The entire football program at NIU truly has a family bond and it just always feels like home to me at NIU. It's only like an hour and a half after from home, plus I have a lot of family near the Aurora area so everyone will be able to come watch my games in college. NIU is also a great program and also a great school and I know I'll be able to get a good degree along with play at a very high level in college and play for championships at NIU."

So which other schools did Welch look into before making his college decision?

"I looked hard at schools like Ball State and also Eastern Michigan. Those two and NIU ended up being my Top 3 schools and while those other two schools also have a lot to offer, it just never had the4 same feeling and appeal to me that NIU had in my process. I played the game for a while and tried to earn some Power 5 offers and I went to some camps. I had several of those schools who wanted me to wait to make my decision, or that they wanted to see some of my senior video before they would consider offering me. I just wasn't willing to wait any longer and NIU was too good of an opportunity for me to pass up. I wasn't going to pass up the offer from NIU on a school who might or might not offer. NIU has a plan for me and God also has a plan for me, and I'm very happy and excited to play for NIU."

So what has been the hardest part of the recruiting process of Welch?

"The hard part of the process at times was seeing other kids who play my position get Power 5 offers, kids who I feel I can match up with and compete with pretty well. I definitely tried hard not to compare my process to anyone else and tried hard to not let that affect me. I just trusted in God's plan, kept working hard, stayed the course and it all worked out for me."

The timing of his college decision was also by plan according to Welch.

"I didn't want to wait much longer. My plan was to always be committed before the start of the season and this process was definitely moved up quite a bit for my class. I'm just happy to have my spot at NIU and I can just focus now on getting better and helping my team wins games this season."

Welch is now the ninth known verbal commitment in the NIU Class of 2023 and the third known in-state pledge. Jacob Welch joins Plainfield East three star ranked OL Michael Jimmar, Marian Catholic two star ranked ATH Kyle Thomas in the NIU Huskies in-state Class of 2023.

Jacob Welch is verbally committed to NIU.



