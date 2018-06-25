St. Charles (Ill.) North senior offensive tackle recruit Alex Westendorf (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) decided to give South Dakota State his recent verbal commitment. Westendorf breaks down his Jackrabbits commitment in this latest recruiting update.

"I knew that after I made my first junior day visit to South Dakota State that it was a pretty special place," Westendorf said. "I made another visit this past Thursday and Friday for a camp and after that visit I knew I was ready so I committed to SDSU."

Westendorf discussed why he decided to pledge to the SDSU Jackrabbits.

"South Dakota State just feels like home to me. I've been interested in them and I've been in touch with the coaches regularly since they offered me awhile ago. I went to the prospect camp on Thursday and I had a chance to really bond with some of the players and the coaches. I really enjoyed working close with the SDSU coaches at the camp. I stayed overnight and made some academic appointment for Friday and after those meetings I knew I was in and SDSU really checked off all of the boxes for me after Friday."

Westendorf, who was recruited and offered by SDSU as an offensive guard at first considered waiting to make a college choice.

"Early on I really felt like I was going to wait and take my time before I made a decision. That all changed for me after I made my visits last week. I looked hard at schools like Western Michigan, Ball State and also North Dakota State and they all had a lot of interest in me. In the end I just felt like I was at home again at SDSU and I knew I was ready to commit, so I committed."

Westendorf is also thrilled to have completed his recruiting process.

"I'm very excited and relived. It feels like a lot of weight just lifted off my shoulders. .Now I can just focus on my team and our season and not worry about recruiting."

Alex Westendorf is verbally committed to South Dakota State.