Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest junior outside linebacker recruit Naahlyee Bryant (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) has been able to add five scholarship offers so far this winter, and Bryant continues to see his recruiting stock rise this winter. Bryant checks in and breaks s down his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"Illinois State is my latest offer," Bryant said. "I have scholarship offers now from Illinois State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Buffalo and Ball State and it's pretty exciting. I'm just staying humble and thankful for all the offers and attention."

Bryant has also seen more college coaches take notice of him this winter.

"My recruiting has really picked up over the last few weeks. Besides the schools who have offered me I've been in touch with several new schools. Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State, Kansas State and Purdue have all been in contact so far. Some of those schools have invited me to visit and other said they will be back in school later this spring."

Does Bryant have any upcoming spring visits planned?

"I visited Miami of Ohio a few months ago and that visit went well. I'm also looking at visiting Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Ball State and Illinois State this spring."

Bryant, who is running track this winter for OPRF filled us in on what part of his game needs improvement this off season.

"I'm working hard on improving my open field skills along with just making better reads. I also need to be better at holding up offensive linemen when I'm at defensive end so I can help free up the linebackers to make plays."

Bryant is also looking forward to his 2020 senior season.

"We had a lot of starters from last season back who were underclassmen so we bring back some good kids with experience. Not making the state playoff last season was humbling and we have a lot to prove this coming season."

