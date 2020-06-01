EdgyTim - OLB Bryant pledges to WMU

i am excited to announce that i will be committing to Western Michigan University thank you to all the coaching staff and huge thanks to @oprffootball for developing me to the player i am today @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/o3WjfOQxSW

Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest senior OLB recruit Naahlyee Bryant (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) made his college decision this afternoon and gave Western Michigan University his verbal commitment. Bryant discusses his decision here and more here.

"In the end Western Michigan was just too good of an opportunity for me to pass up so I committed," Bryant said. "I really appreciate all of the schools that recruited m but I know that Western Michigan is the best place for me."

Bryant, who chose the Broncos over CMU, BGSU and Illinois State filled us in in how Western Michigan won him over.

"Academically I plan to major in business and marketing. and they have an excellent program. It really stood out when I compared that program to some of the others. Western Michigan is also a winning program in the MAC and they have a history of success. The other three schools I looked at had good things to offer, but in the end everything I didn't see anything that I didn't like about Western Michigan. "

Bryant, who was recruited by WMU as an outside linebacker admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic played a factor in his decision.

"At this point I don;'t think anyone can say that it (COVID-19) hasn't played a factor in anyone's decision. Early on I would have liked more time to make some college visits and compare some other schools, but the reality is no one has been able to do that now. I was able to do several online visits and see a ton of videos and I was able to get a ton of information on all the schools who recruited me. I feel that I had everything I needed to make my decision without having physically been on a campus."

Bryant is now excited to focus on his senior year of high school and hopefully the 2020 IHSA football season.

"It feels great to be committed to Western Michigan. I'm just excited to ow focus on my team and our season without having to worry about recruiting."

