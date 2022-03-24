OLB/S Ritter adds his first offer

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior OLB/S recruit DJ Ritter (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) was able to add his first FCS level scholarship offer when Indiana State stepped up and extended Ritter his first offer. Ritter checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news, spring visit plans and more in this latest recruiting update. .

"The scholarship offer from Indiana State came as a great surprise," Ritter said. "Our head coach (Rob Zvonar) is always working hard to get our names out to the college coaches and he had been in contact quite a bit with the Indiana State coaches before they offered me the scholarship."

Ritter discussed his initial impressions from adding his first offer from Indiana State.

"It's interesting with Indiana State because my Dad (David Ritter) played football with Coach (Curt) Mallory at Michigan when they went to college. My family is preparing to make a visit to Indiana State once we get back home from our spring break vacation. I'm looking forward to learning more about Indiana State and seeing the school in person this spring."

So which other schools have been showing recruiting interest in Ritter this spring?

"Once Indiana State offered me I started getting more and more follows on my Twitter feed. I've been in contact with the coaches from Eastern Illinois, Central Missouri (D2) North Dakota State, Drake, Yale along with some of the Ivy League schools. I was invited to attend a spring practice at Eastern Illinois on April 10th and I'm planning to attend."

Ritter was also asked to reflect back on his 2021 fall football season and to grade his on the field performance.

"I would give myself a letter grade of "B+" for the season overall. I was able to start for my team as a junior and I tried to be as versatile as possible and I ended up playing outside linebacker, safety along with cornerback and also on special teams. I was able to make some big stops last season and it was a big adjustment early to playing at the varsity level but I was able to adjust to the speed pretty quickly. I'm working on improving my overall speed and quickness along with improving my overall agility. The goal is to just get to the football quicker this coming season.

Does Ritter have a dream school?

"My dream school would be really any Big Ten school. My older brother (Jackson Ritter) plays at Iowa and I went to the Iowa camp last year and I loved it there."

DJ Ritter has a scholarship offer from Indiana State.

