Wheaton (Ill.) South junior kicker recruit Jack Olsen (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) is one of the Midwest top kickers and Olsen has been seeing a steady flow of college coaches into his school this spring. Olsen checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news including his summer camp plans in this latest recruiting news update.

"The spring has been going pretty well," Olsen said. "We have been seeing a lot of college coaches in school and several of the coaches have also been coming to watch me kick for them this spring."

Olsen, an IHSA record setting kicker recapped his latest in school visitors.

"The coaches from Arizona have ben in school along with the coaches from Western Michigan, Michigan State, Memphis and a few others. We are also expecting soon to see the coaches from Iowa, Penn State, Georgia and Missouri was in school on Tuesday. My coaches at school have me kick on certain days and that's where I get to see a lot of the coaches."

Olsen is also beginning to line up his busy summer camp schedule.

"The summer camps are no question the biggest time of the year for kickers. I'm looking at going to several one day camps and I'm already starting to set up some dates. I'll be camping at Georgia on June 1st, Penn State on June 8th, Northwestern on June 10th for the specialist camp and then I'll be at Iowa on June 15th. I'm sure I'll also be adding more camp dates soon."

Olsen knows that his best chance to impress college coaches will come this summer at camps.

"It seems with the bigger Power 5 schools that it's myself along with 3-4 other guys. They all like me and are serious about me, but they also want to see me compete in person against some of these other kickers this summer. I'm excited and looking forward to competing this summer."

Jack Olsen has scholarship offers from Army, Illinois State and Yale.