Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 13:34:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Opportunity knocks for Illini quarterback Coran Taylor

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Champaign - Redshirt freshman quarterback Coran Taylor is fast. His 4.6 second 40-yard dash time proves so. But Taylor couldn’t keep up with collegiate football when he entered his first training c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}