Hinsdale (Ill.) Central junior offensive tackle recruit Kiran Amegadjie (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer on Tuesday from Indiana State. Amegadjie checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news including his thoughts on adding his first offer from the ISU Sycamores here.

"I was able to pick up my first offer from Indiana State," Amegadjie said. "It's pretty exciting and a great feeling to add my first scholarship offer. I've also been in contact with more schools this winter and recruiting has been going well."

Amegadjie filled us in on his impressions of Indiana State after picking up an ISU Sycamore offer.

"I'm very interested in majoring in Aviation and Indiana State offers my major. I know that the football program has been turning things around and that they are a program on the rise. I was invited to a junior day but I couldn't make it so I'm hoping to get out to see Indiana State soon. I've also been in touch with the Indiana State coaches from a while now and they seem like good guys."

Amegadjie also has been in contact with several colleges this winter.

"Besides Indiana State I've also been in touch with the coaches from Minnesota, Harvard, Penn, Dartmouth plus Purdue and Illinois. I made a game day visit last November to Michigan State. The feedback from the college coaches has been positive so far. The coaches feel I have a lot of upside and potential and feel I can develop into a strong player for them."

Amegadjie also filled us in on what he's been working on to improve his game this winter.

"I've been just hitting the weight and lifting a lot along with working on my overall agility and footwork. My biggest goal this winter is to add more strength so I can come out and have a good senior season. I feel like I have good speed and quickness for my size and I really need that better punch and more power to really finish my blocks better this season. "

Kiran Amegadjie has a scholarship offer from Indiana State.

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com

