Hinsdale (Ill.) Central senior offensive tackle recruit Kiran Amegadjie (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process over the weekend and gave Yale his verbal commitment. Amegadjie discusses his college choice here.

"I visited and also camped at Yale and I loved it there," Amegadjie said. "I just felt that I fit in great at Yale and it's a perfect fit for me so I decided to commit."

Amegadjie broke down why he decided to pledge to the Yale Bulldogs.

"Everything at Yale just fit for me. We sat down and worked out the financial piece which was good. I also felt that I made a great connection with the coaches and the players and recruits at Yale when I camped and visited there. I just can see myself fitting in really well at Yale. I feel that I'll be able to grow and develop at Yale."

Amegadjie also pointed towards the overall mix of academics and football as keys in his commitment to Yale.

"Academics have always been a big part of my recruiting. No question Yale's academics played a big role in my decision. Yale also plays very competitive football at the Division 1 level and it's really everything I was looking for in a school. Going to Yale is a life changing decision. It will be a four year decision to attend Yale that will impact me for the next forty years of my life."

Amegadjie also is thrilled to have his recruiting process completed before the start of his upcoming senior season.

"I'm really happy and excited about my decision, and now I can just focus on my senior season. "

Kiran Amegadjie is verbally committed to Yale.

