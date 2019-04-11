Oak Park (IL) Fenwick junior offensive tackle prospect Sean Carpenter (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) is a big and athletic offensive linemen who has continued to impress this spring at various events. Carpenter also made a recent visit to Eastern Kentucky and recaps his latest visit and recruiting news here.

"I've been just lifting at school and working on my overall game and technique," Carpenter said. "I was also able to get out and make a visit to Eastern Kentucky."

Carpenter, who is playing rugby this spring recapped his weekend visit to Eastern Kentucky.

"The coaches from Eastern Kentucky have been wanting me to come out to visit for awhile now and I was able to make it on Saturday. The visit went real well. I was able to talk with offensive line coach Danny hope along with my recruiting coach Patrick Parrilli and they let me know that they are definitely looking for offensive tackles with some decent length. The facilities at Eastern Kentucky are great and everything seems like it's all brand new. The weight room is sponsored by Hammer Strength and overall Eastern Kentucky is just a pretty cool place. The coaches said they want me to stay in touch this spring and I had a good visit."

So which schools have remained in touch with Carpenter this spring?

"Besides Eastern Kentucky I've been in contact with the coaches from Villanova, Cincinnati, Michigan State plus Western Michigan along with several D2 and D3 schools. I'm also looking to get out to visit Villanova sometime soon this spring."

Carpenter is also feeling good about his progress in his overall game this spring and is excited for his upcoming spring and summer camps.

"I've been really focused on improving my footwork and improving my strength. I'm working at EFT and working with offensive line coach Jordan Diamond. Coach Diamond has been great and he's really helped my overall game this off-season."