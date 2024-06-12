LaGrange (Ill.) Lyons Township senior offensive tackle recruit Tyler Chambers (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) added a recent offer from the Northern Illinois University and earlier this week gave the Huskies his verbal commitment. Chambers discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I've made three different visits now to NIU and I just really like everything about them," Chambers said. "The coaches at NIU really took the time to get to know me over the past few months and NIU made me feel wanted and needed and I decided to commit,"

Chambers, who added his NIU offer on Sunday while at the Huskies Big Dawg Linemen Camp was surprised to add his NIU offer.

"I went to the NIU linemen camp on Sunday but I injured my foot a few days before the camp so I couldn't participate. I'll be back to work next week, but I was surprised to add an offer at the NIU camp, especially since I couldn't participate. The NIU coaches said they saw enough from me at the Lindenwood camp. Coach (Thomas) Hammock didn't see me but trusts his coaches recommendation on the offer. I took a day or two to think it over and I'm just really excited and pumped up about NIU and about my commitment."

Which other schools did Chambers consider before making his college choice?

"I had interest from a lot of schools and I started to draw more attention at the Lindenwood Camp. I was in contact with the coaches from NIU, Toledo, Western Michigan, Indiana State and several other schools. NIU was pretty much the leader for me from early on and after I made my first visit I was pretty sold on them."

So what are the NIU Huskies getting in Tyler Chambers?

"NIU is getting a hard worker who plans to come in and dominate people. NIU loves to run the football and play very fast and physical and that is a very good fit for me. I'll also bring a ton of energy every day and just get after it."

What was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Chambers?

"I think the hardest part of the process was just getting my name out there more and it took a while to get things moving with my recruiting. It was slow at times but once the spring came around it started to finally pick up."

Tyler Chambers is the 19th known verbal commitment to Northern Illinois University in the Class of 2025 and also the 7th known in state commitment for the Huskies.