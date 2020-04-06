Villa Grove (Ill.) Willowbrook junior offensive tackle recruit Enrique Cruz (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer late last week from Syracuse. Cruz, who has been on several college recruiting radar screens this early spring discusses adding his first offer from the Orangemen and more in this recruiting update.

"Coach (Mike) Lynch found me on Twitter a week or two ago," Cruz said. "We've been in contact quite a bit ever since then and we Facetime call on Saturday. That's when Syracuse offered me a scholarship ."

Cruz discussed his initial impressions of adding his first scholarship offer from Syracuse.

"I know that Syracuse is a really nice school and I've been online and able to do a little bit of research on them. They offer a strong education and it's just a great offer from a great school. The offer from Syracuse was a big surprise for sure. The coaches from Syracuse said that they want me to come and visit them as soon we are allowed to make college visits."

Cruz has also started to draw increased recruiting attention this early spring.

"Besides Syracuse I've also been in touch with with coaches from Iowa. Rutgers also reached out on Twitter and we shared contact information. I was also in touch with the coaches from NIU over the weekend. I did visit Iowa a few months ago for a Junior Day visit and I really enjoyed it at Iowa."

Cruz also filled us in on how life has changed for him under the current Coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been just doing school work now on our E Learning system over the last few weeks. It was tough to get used to at first and I'm not exactly a big online. It's gotten a bit easier now and I'm adjusting to the system. Before things really got crazy with all of this Coronavirus I would work out and lift at school. Now I'm working out at home on my own and I'm also running sprints. I've been staying busy by just spending time with my family and playing some Xbox. Last week I went and got a job so I'm working a store along with stay busy with school work and workouts."



Cruz has also been working on improving his overall game this spring.

"My focus this off season has been to just improve my feet and just get better quickness and better technique with my overall footwork. I'm also always working on improving my overall strength."

Cruz is also excited for his upcoming 2020 senior season for the Warriors.

"I can't wait for next season. We bring back a good amount of kids back from last season's team and we also have a good sophomore group moving up to the varsity team."



