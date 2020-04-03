Thanks to my friends, family, and coaches for helping through the recruiting process. I am committing to Northern Illinois Football! #committed #NIU @CoachAgpalsa @Coach_Hammock @CoachAWilkins pic.twitter.com/yW86xrl3Ng

Richmond (Ill.) Burton junior offensive tackle recruit Luke Eckardt (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) was starting to see his recruiting stock soar this early spring. However, Eckardt always had one school in mind and once Northern Illinois University extended him a scholarship offer it was a done deal. Eckardt gave the NIU Huskies and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment today and Eckardt discusses his decision here.

"We went back and forth for a bit with NIU but once they offered me it's just too good of a fit and opportunity for me to pass up so I committed," Eckardt said. "I had been thinking more and more about making an early college decision, and I feel great about committing to NIU."

Eckardt who over the past few days added new scholarship offers from Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan discusses why he decided to pledge to nearby NIU.

"I just really like the coaches at NIU. We've been talking a lot and I've gotten to build a strong relationship with them. I've also been able to make visits to NIU and I really like the campus and the facilities. NIU is also close to home and that also played a factor in my decision. I'll be able to go to school, get a good education and also have my family and friends see me play in college. Everything about NIU feels right to me and my family is also behind me and is excited about my decision. NIU is building something special and I wanted to be a part of it."

Eckardt also admits that the timing of his decision during the Coronavirus pandemic no question played a role in making his decision today.

"It (Coronavirus) definitely played a role in making my decision this early. With the NCAA basically pushing back recruiting (NCAA yesterday extended the dead period from April 15th to May 31st) I really won't have a chance to get out to visit any other schools. I also didn't want to extend or drag out the recruiting process for a long time. I'm extremely comfortable with NIU. The school and the football program is a great fit for me and I felt ready to make my decision so I committed."

Eckardt, who was recruited by the NIU Huskies as an offensive tackle recruit knows that making an early decision won't end the process entirely and he's prepared for schools to inquire about him.

"I know that other colleges will still try to recruit me and that's fine I'm prepared for it. I'm just going to tell those coaches thanks but I'm committed to NIU and for them to respect my decision. I'm all in on NIU."

So with his college commitment made, how does Eckardt feel? Excited? Relieved?

"I feel both excited and relieved to be honest. I'm just very happy about my decision and now I can focus on the rest of the school year and then also focus on my team and my senior season without worrying about recruiting."



Luke Eckardt is the sixth known verbal commitment in the NIU Class of 2021 and the fourth known in state commitment. Eckardt joins Aurora Christian QB Ethan Hampton, Solorio S Brian Whitsey and Batavia WR Trey Urwiler as in state pledges.

