Byron (Ill.) junior three star rankled offensive tackle recruit Tyler Elsbury (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) had an All State season inn 2018 in helping lead the Tigers to the Class 3A state title game. Elsbury has also added some new scholarship offers and recaps his season, his latest recruiting news and much more in this recruiting update.

"I'm already back in wrestling this winter," Elsbury said. "I was able to cut some weight and I'm focused on my wresting season now. The football season didn't end the way we wanted it to end (Lost to Monticello in the 3A state title game) but looking back we had a good season."

Elsbury, who played on both sides of the line this past season also has been able to add a handful of recent scholarship offers.

"I added offers not too long ago from Missouri, Indiana and West Virginia. I've also been drawing interest and getting new contact from the coaches at Michigan State, Iowa State and Notre Dame. I went to a game at Notre Dame when they played Stanford and it was a great overall experience. A lot of the college coaches want me to come out and visit them on campus."

Elsbury also reflected back on his recently completed 2018 season and filled us in on his off season training plans.

"I felt like I was definitely more of a leader for my team this season compared to last year. I was the only starter back on the offensive line and I needed to step up and help the younger guys. I also played a lot of defense this past season and I was happy with how I played on defense. This off season I want to get a bit faster and quicker and I'm also going to hit the weight room even harder."

Tyler Elsbury has multiple scholarship offers.