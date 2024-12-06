OT Gamble picks up an NIU offer

The Hawkeye Beacon looks at three 2025 recruits who could make their way onto the field sooner rather than later
Iowa has got its lone wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class West Aurora 3 star ranked WR Terrence Smith.
St. Joseph (Ill.) Ogden 2027 4 star OT Cameron Wagner(6-foot-6, 300 pounds) made a game day visit to Iowa State.
Libertyville 2027 TE Brock Williams (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) is a name on the rise this winter.
The time has come for Notre Dame football to welcome a fresh new crop of players to its program.
The Hawkeye Beacon looks at three 2025 recruits who could make their way onto the field sooner rather than later
Iowa has got its lone wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class West Aurora 3 star ranked WR Terrence Smith.
St. Joseph (Ill.) Ogden 2027 4 star OT Cameron Wagner(6-foot-6, 300 pounds) made a game day visit to Iowa State.