Oswego (Ill.) junior offensive tackle recruit Otto Hess (6-foot-7, 285 pounds) was able to add his second scholarship offer late last week when Eastern Michigan extended him a scholarship offer. Hess discusses adding his latest offer from the EMU and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I had a feeling that Eastern Michigan could possibly offer me," Hess said. "My head coach (Brian Cooney) had been talking with the coaches at Eastern Michigan about me and not too long after that they called and offered me a scholarship. "

Hess discussed his thoughts and impressions after adding his latest offer from Eastern Michigan.

"Eastern Michigan is a program that's really on the rise. They have been able to turn that football program around in a big way over the last handful of seasons. They have gone from a program that was rumored to close down the football program to a program playing in bowl games every year. I also know that EMU is adding some big additions to it's facilities. The coaches have asked me to come visit them on campus soon and I'm sure I'll get out and visit them sometime soon."

So has Hess started to be in touch with any other schools this winter?

"I have offers now from EMU and Miami of Ohio. I also was hearing from Missouri and I went to a game during the season. I haven't heard much from them lately and I'm guessing that's because of the coaching changes at Missouri. I'm also in touch with the coaches from NIU, Toledo, Central Michigan and a lot of the MAC schools."

Hess also filled us in on his off season plans.

"I'm lifting with my team at school along with working with my track coaches since I also throw shot for the track team. I'm also planning on going to a few showcase camps this winter and just trying to improve my game and also stay in shape. I want to really improve my overall reaction time this winter and just get quicker and better. I'm also working on using my hands better. "

Hess also reflected on his 2018 junior season and discussed what he was able to learn from the outgoing senior class.

"I was able to learn a lot about humility from the seniors and they treated everyone equally and everyone was on the same page. The seniors really had respect for each other on the team. The seniors also made me appreciate each day and making practices fun. I went from almost not wanting to go to practices as a freshman to waking up in the morning and being excited for practices. The seniors taught us all to embrace the grind."

