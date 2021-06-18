OT Indestad pledges to EMU

Lemont (Ill.) 2022 offensive tackle recruit Mack Indestad (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) was starting to see his recruiting process take off this summer after a handful of college camp appearances. Indestad was able to add more offers and recruiting attention, and Late Thursday night he decided to commit to Eastern Michigan University. Indestad discusses his verbal commitment to the EMU Eagles here.

"I made a recent visit to Eastern Michigan and that visit really played a big role in my decision," Indestad said. "I was able to meet the coaches and some of the players at Eastern Michigan, and it just felt like home to me so I committed."

Indestad filled us in on some key factors in his decision to pledge to the EMU Eagles.

"Eastern Michigan has a great coaching staff and I get a long great with them. They made me feel like I was a priority for them from the very beginning of the recruiting process. I was also really impressed with the EMU football program along with the facilities and just the surrounding area. Everything is really nice and they have put a lot of money into renovations and especially into the weight room. Eastern Michigan just felt like the right place and the right fit for me. My Mom also made the visit with me and she is 100 percent on board with my decision along with the rest of my family and friends."

So why commit this early in the summer?

"With the way things have gone with recruiting overall I know that scholarships are very limited right now for my class. I didn't want to let a great opportunity at Eastern Michigan to pass me by and I felt like I was ready to make my decision. I also was really interested in Northern Illinois and they have a lot to offer, but I just feel like Eastern Michigan is just a better all around fit for me."

Indestad is also thrilled to put his recruiting process behind him this summer.

"I've very happy with my decision and it's nice to have it all done. It's not as stressful now and it feels like a big weight has been lifted off of me. I really didn't think I would be committed this early, but things just worked out this way."

Mack Indestad is verbally committed to Eastern Michigan.



