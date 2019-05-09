Chicago (Ill.) Simeon sophomore offensive tackle recruit Cameron James (6-foot-8, 280 pounds) is already on several major recruiting radar screens this spring. James checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I have four scholarship offers now," James said. "I have offers from Toledo, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Florida Atlantic. We have also been seeing a lot of college coaches lately."

James filled us in on a few of the recent college coaches who have stopped into Simeon Career Academy lately.

"The coaches from Toledo made an in school visit along with the coaches from Duke, West Virginia and also Washington State. I know that West Virginia was talking with my coaches about seeing some of my early junior season video highlights. The college coaches usually come into school during our afternoon workouts. It's also hard for me to talk with any of the coaches because I'm only a sophomore and they aren't allowed to talk with me just yet. The college coaches just talk with my coaches at Simeon instead of talking with me."

Does James have any summer camp plans in mind?

"I'm planning to go to Duke on June 1st fir a camp. I'm also going to Cincinnati on June 20th for another camp. We also have our team camp this summer so I'm not sure how many other college camps I'll be able to get out to this summer. It all just depends on my schedule but my team's camp always comes first."

James is also excited about his upcoming 2019 junior season and the Wolverines chances.

"We are gonna bring some serious competition this season. Our offense and defense is pretty stacked and we are working for a state title."

