Downers Grove (Ill.) South junior offensive tackle recruit Joshua Manecke (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) was able to make a weekend visit to Western Michigan University, Manecke, who is holding his offers from Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan breaks down his latest recruiting news, spring visit plans and more in this latest update.

"I went to Western Michigan on Saturday for a spring practice visit," Manecke said. "I've made college visits so far to both Western Michigan and also NIU and I have some other visits planned later this spring."

Manecke broke down bis Saturday visit impressions from Western Michigan.

"Overall I thought everything was really nice at WMU. The coaches and the players at WMU are really cool and made me feel really welcomed. When I got there we checked in then did height and weight. We also had a chance to watch the spring practice then they also had some different presentations for us including information on academics and academic support that's available for all athletes. We then broke down into position groups then had lunch. We also had time to talk with our position coaches. The WMU coaches said that they really liked my junior season film and that I was one of the top guys there. Overall I got the feeling that the WMU coaches seem pretty excited about me and they asked me to come back and visit them again soon, and that they coaches would be back in school this spring to watch me workout."

Does Manecke have any additional spring visits planned?

"I'm set to visit Wyoming on Friday. I'm also planning to get out to visit Minnesota and also Iowa State. I'm also going to go back to NIU for a second visit later in April and those are the only visits I have set for now."

Manecke, who is also throwing this spring for the Downers Grove South track team this spring is also working on improve his game this offseason.

"I'm basically working on improving everything in my game this offseason. I've been able to add 30 pounds since last season and it's been mostly muscle and I still need to add another more good weight and strength. I'm at 265-270 pounds now and I'm looking at getting to maybe the 275-280 pound range while also keeping my speed."

Joshua Manecke has scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan.

