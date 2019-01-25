Kankakee (Ill.) Bishop McNamara junior offensive tackle prospect Isaac Ruder (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) was one of several top prospects who took part in the 4th annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase powered by EFT Football Academy . Ruder checks in and recaps his latest recruiting and more in this update.

"I really enjoyed the (EDGYTIM Underclassmen) Showcase" Ruder said. "It just felt good to get back out and get some work in. I've been working out these days and just getting back into a football mindset again this winter. "

Ruder also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"NIU had been in school and they also had been staying in touchy with me. Wyoming has also shown some interest and we've been texting back and forth. I know that NIU was in school and they invited me to come out to a spring practice. Outside of those two schools I'm not sure if any others have been in school lately. My coaches at school have said that things will start picking up again with my recruiting soon."

So what has Ruder been focused on improving in his game this winter?

"I've been back in the weight room and I also really want to work hard on improving my footwork. I also want to get a lot more agile and I've also been doing a ton of agility work with my coaches at school."

Ruder is also hoping that the Fightin Irish can get right back to the state title game again in 2019 after losing in the 4A state title game last season.

"We bring a nice group of offensive skills back from last season. I'll be the only returning offensive linemen back so we will need to find 4 new starters but I know some of the underclassmen will be ready to step up."

