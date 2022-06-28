OT VanBoening pledges to EMU

Libertyville (Ill.) senior offensive tackle recruit Trenton VanBoening (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) decdied to wrap up his recruiting process this past weekend and gave Eastern Michigan University hid verbal commitment. VanBoening checks in and discusses his commitment to the EMU Eagles in this latest recruiting update.

"I was able to visit several schools and most schools all had awesome facilities, stadiums and campuses," VanBoening said. "In the end it was really about the people at each school and the culture, and Eastern Michigan just has so much to offer including great people within the program and a culture where I feel I will fit into well."

VanBoening filled us in on some of the key reasons why he committed to Eastern Michigan.

"I was able to spend some time with the coaches and the players at Eastern Michigan and I love how the players have a 100 percent buy into the football program and the coaches at Eastern Michigan. Coach (Chris) Creighton has done a great job of building up the EMU football program over the last nine years. They have built up a great culture with some great coaches and they have the right people in place. Eastern Michigan has a plan for me and offensive line coach Sean Coughlin has a long track record of developing offensive linemen at the next level. I also looked hard and was able to get a clearer idea of what post grad opportunities are available at Eastern Michigan both in football and off the field. The staff at Eastern Michigan always answered by questions and always made sure to get me answers. It was hard at times to get answers from schools about important things like job placement after graduation. Getting answers on the football side was easy for schools, but the non football portion was just as important to me."

So what are the Eastern Michigan Eagles getting in Trenton VanBoening?

"The coached at Eastern Michigan said they wanted me because they love my work ethic. We talk all the time about closing the gap when it comes to developing into the best player I can become. I work my butt off to get to this point, but the hard work is really only beginning. I'm going to keep working every day to get better, and EMU is getting someone who works hard and is a strong, athletic tackle who truly wants to get better every day. I also want to be able to help Eastern Michigan finally win a MAC championship. Everyone in the football program is well aware that EMU hasn't won the MAC conference championship yet, and that's a huge focus and goal for everyone in the program."

Which other schools did Van Boening look into before committing to the EMU Eagles?

"I looked hard at schools like Toledo, Miami of Ohio and also Buffalo. Both Toledo and Miami of Ohio stayed with me and they have a lot to offer. Buffalo came in late and I was just never able to get out to visit them. Overall just the relationship I have with the EMU coaches along with what they have to offer just made them stand out to me over the rest of those schools."

Trenton VanBoening is verbally committed to Eastern Michigan University.