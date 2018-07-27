Chicago (Ill.) Westinghouse senior safety recruit Tryvis Ousley (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) decided to give Western Illinois University his verbal commitment. Ousley checks in and discusses his decision to pledge to the WIU Leathernecks here.

"I was just ready to give WIU my commitment so I committed" Ousley said. "I had a lot of schools telling me to wait until they had a chance to see some of my senior video and I didn't want to pass up an offer to play for WIU."

Ousley discussed why he decided to pledge to the in-state WIU Leathernecks.

"WIU was the one big time school that gave me an offer and a chance. I went to a lot of camps and talked to a lot of different college coaches this summer and they all liked me and my game. It was just getting frustrating to talk to all of these schools and still not have an offer. WIU saw me at a camp and stayed in touch with me and really showed me a ton of recruiting attention. They have a plan for me and they offered me as a strong safety. I'm excited."

Ousley also pointed towards WIU success on the field as another key in his decision.

"The more I've looked into WIU the more and more I like what they have to offer. They play in a great conference (Missouri Valley) and they have been a winning program for a long time. I know that WIU plays Illinois this year and they always play a great schedule. WIU just has a lot to offer and that really helped me make my decision."

Ousley is also thrilled to just get back on the field this fall.

"I can just go out and play and I'm excited and ready to go. I feel better than ever and I'm excited about this season because I'll get to play all over the field this season. I'll play some strong safety, some free safety along with also playing some corner at times. It will all depend on matchups."

Tryvis Ousley is verbally committed to Western Illinois University.