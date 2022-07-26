Patience the key to Skoronski's success

INDIANAPOLIS-One Mississippi. Two Mississippi. Three Mississippi.

Northwestern left tackle Peter Skoronski doesn’t have the luxury of a pass rusher waiting three full seconds before pursuing Wildcat quarterbacks and running backs. Football is a game where speed, instincts and aggressiveness are key.

So why, then, is one of Skoronski’s most cherished skills something that requires him to react slower and with less assertiveness? Patience is what Skoronski thinks makes him a potential first-round draft selection in 2023. And as odd as being as patient as possible is in a lightning-fast game sounds, it’s what has elevated Skoronski into the Big Ten’s premier offensive lineman in 2022.

“I think a lot of people get in trouble a lot with being over aggressive, and that can come back to bite you,” Skoronski said at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday. “I think patience and letting things sort of come to you and you react to that is a huge, huge attribute of offensive linemen. I’ve tried to work on that.”

That's not all. Strategic footwork, hand placement and studying how an opposing team’s edge rusher is attempting to surge past him are all part of Skoronski's repertoire. They are skills that Skoronski has learned from former Wildcat star Rashawn Slater, a second-year offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite the fact that they never played together -- Slater opted out of the 2020 season, when Skoronski was a true freshman -- the two have become inextricably linked. They have a lot in common.

Both Skoronski and Slater starred at left tackle for the Wildcats. Both started as true freshmen. Both are regarded as a little undersized as tackles. And when Skoronski decides to go pro, he will probably get drafted in the first round, just like Slater did. Pro Football Focus thinks so; they rate Skoronski as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation.

“They’ve got a great relationship,” Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald. “That first full year, I know Peter leaned heavily on Rashawn for the whole process.”

Over the last two seasons, Slater has mentored Skoronski on the nuances of the game. Salter helped coach the 6-foot-4, 315-pound junior, even though he spent 2020 at his home in Houston preparing for the draft and 2021 in LA playing for the Chargers. Slater even took the time to cut up practice and game film to send it to his young protégé.

It's worked. Skoronski was named second-team All-Big Ten as a true freshman and first-team by the coaches last season as a sophomore.

Skoronski says he messaged Slater regularly last season, whenever he had questions about how to block an opponent, or when he needed to confirm his thoughts about how to defend a certain rush strategy.

In preparation for games, Slater gave Skoronski tips for how to be successful. Then after games, Slater provided him with information about any mistakes that he may have made.