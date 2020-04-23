Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor three star ranked junior wide receiver recruit Will Pauling (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) announced his college choice tonight and has given the University of Cincinnati his verbal commitment. Pauling, who's first scholarship offer came compliments of the Bearcats discusses his decision here.

"Cincinnati was really my leader looking back from the moment they offered me a scholarship," Pauling said. "They had faith in me early on and that loyalty was really important to me. I looked at some other schools but Cincinnati was really the team to beat for me and in the end they won me over."

Pauling filled us in on why he came to his decision tonight to pledge to the Bearcats.

"Most importantly for me was the relationships I've been able to build with Cincinnati. Coach (Mike) Brown and Coach Gino (Guidugli) are like family to me. I talk to them almost daily and they just made me feels wanted and needed at Cincinnati from the very beginning. Coach (Luke) Fickell is a great guy as well and I just like where the football program is heading at Cincinnati. Cincinnati recruited me as an inside slot receiver and they also feel I can play some outside receiver as well along with playing on special teams."

Pauling also admitted that being able to make a few early unofficial visits to Cincinnati played a role in his final decision.

"I was able to make two unofficial visits to Cincinnati and they ended up being a pretty big factor in my decision for sure. I was able to see everything that Cincinnati has to offer and I also was able to get a much better feel for everything. With this pandemic going on longer and longer, I just felt very good and very comfortable making my decision because of those early visits. I looked hard at Syracuse, Buffalo, Bowling Green and Air Force but I wasn't able to get out to visit those schools at all. I felt great about Cincinnati and I just didn't have that same feel or relationship with any other school. In the end I decided I knew that I wanted to play for Cincinnati so why wait to make my decision?"

Look for Pauling to immediately begin to recruit for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

"Oh, I have a few guys in mind already that I'm going to go after. (Chicago Mount Carmel safety) Ben Perry has Cincinnati in his Top 7. I'm also going to get ahold of (Simeon offensive tackle) Cameron James and get him on board."

Will Pauling is verbally committed to Cincinnati.

