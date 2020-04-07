Blessed Beyond Measure!✝️ Announcing My Commitment On The 23rd of April! pic.twitter.com/E3PJqoWhut

Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor junior athlete recruit Will Pauling (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) on Monday night announced that he is planning to make his college decision on April 23rd. Pauling takes a few minutes and fills us in on his upcoming college decision and more here.

"With all of the Coronavirus going on I just feel like I'm ready to speed things up with my recruiting," Pauling said. "April 23rd is my sister's birthday and she's also my best friend. That's part of the reason why I'm announcing it on April 23rd."

Does Pauling have any favorites heading into his college announcement date?

"Not really and I won't be announcing any top school listing. .I'm just going to make my decision known on April 23rd."

Pauling has been able to make some college on campus visits before the Coronavirus struck and ended any on campus visit plans.

"I was able to make some college visits before the Coronavirus struck. I made visits to Cincinnati and also NIU and I'm going to be making some virtual visit soon. I'm going to make a virtual visit to Western Michigan, Kent State and also Syracuse soon."

Pauling is also adjusting to life under the current pandemic.

"We had our spring break a few weeks ago so we've been on E Learning at school for a few weeks now. I've been managing online classes and E Learning pretty well so far. It's a lot to manage at times and I've been able to get all my assignment done on time. Workout wise I'm lucky because I have a half rack in my basement all set up so I'm able to get my lifting in at home. I've also been running on my own and doing speed work in my backyard."

Pauling has also been staying in contact with his teammates.

"We have a big group chat and we are on that all the time. Everyone stays in touch and we talk all the time."

Will Pauling has multiple scholarship offers.

